Domestic violence advocacy group says violence can increase during holiday season

(KY3)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holiday season can be an exciting time for many of us, but domestic violence advocacy groups say this time of year can cause spikes in domestic violence or intimate partner violence.

Diane Fleet is the assistant director of the intimate partner violence advocacy group, GreenHouse17.

She said this is something she has seen firsthand.

“I do think sometimes things can escalate during the holidays. Financial stress, a lot of family stress, a lot of family together, people aren’t leaving to go to work, people have time off. So, I do think things can escalate during this time,” Fleet said.

Fleet added that people are also less likely to leave abusive situations during the holidays.

“A lot of times, people try to see it through and we actually get more calls in January when folks go, ‘this is just not healthy and its not good. I didn’t want in the middle of Christmas to uproot my children, so I’m gonna try to make it work,’” she said.

Fleet said because most abuse happens behind closed doors, the holidays provide an opportunity for people to check in on their loved ones.

“If you’re seeing that somebody is showing up a little bit different, they seem a little bit more introverted, they’re displaying differently, they’re not participating like they used to, they were gonna come to the family dinner but decided not to and it doesn’t make sense, lean into that person without putting them on the spot,” she said. “Let them know what they tell you is safe and confidential, but you’re worried about them.”

Fleet added that if you are in an unsafe dynamic and you do not feel it is best to leave right now, there are always resources available when you are ready.

If your loved one is showing signs that they are abusing their partner or children, Fleet recommends initiating a conversation with the person to confront that behavior in a safe manner.

