Heavy police presence off Richmond Rd. in Lexington

Crime scene tape
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A scene is clear after an incident off Richmond Road in Lexington.

A heavy police presence was spotted on Patchen Drive and Stonehedge Place, a little after 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lexington Police were both at the scene. We have reached out to both agencies to figure out what exactly happened there. Both departments told us they couldn’t give us any answers until later Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

