“It Really Does Matter:” Lexington family honors victims of gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Berkley Parks was only 17 years old when he was murdered in 2021. Now, his family is honoring his memory by giving back to Lexington families who have also lost loved ones to gun violence.

“Berkley was a giving person, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Berkley’s mom and CEO of It Really Does Matter, Alisa Hairston.

Through their organization, It Really Does Matter, Berkley’s family collected thousands of donations from sponsors and community members. Saturday, they used them to help families impacted by gun violence celebrate Christmas.

“I know Berkley is so glad that we’re doing this today, and it really, really means a lot. I just want to let all the families know you are in our prayers. I know this is a hard time of the year for you to have to go through this, but you’re not alone,” said Berkley’s aunt and co-founder of It Really Does Matter, Toya Berry Ward.

They invited 30 families to enjoy a free lunch and receive presents for their children. Half of the families have been impacted by gun violence. The other half are experiencing homelessness. According to Fayette County Public Schools, more than 600 students are considered homeless. This is something Berkley’s aunt, Toya, has witnessed firsthand.

“I just retired from Fayette County Schools after 27 years. I had the honor to work with those homeless families, and I had to give back to them this Christmas,” said Ward.

While the family is happy to help, they say this full room serves as a reminder of the need for change.

“I think it’s sad when you look at it too to see so many people that’s been impacted by gun violence. That lets you know that we need to change laws. That’s the only way we’re gonna ever stop gun violence is by changing laws,” said Hairston.

