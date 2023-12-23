Everyday Kentucky
Last-minute holiday shopping brings traffic on the roads and in stores

The Christmas season may be in its final hours, but some shoppers are still buying Christmas gifts.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday, people fought through traffic and crowds to get in their last-minute shopping.

“I went through Thanksgiving and all the sudden it was Christmas,” said Cortlin Ison, who was shopping in Hamburg Friday evening. “Everything was out of stock, it takes forever to find anything, it’s definitely made it harder.”

Whether it snuck up, or the last-minute holiday shopping was planned, many Lexington shoppers crammed into the aisles of stores to look for last-minute Christmas gifts.

“I find everything and at a good price, so I prefer to wait,” said Lagenia Layne of Pikeville, who shopped in Lexington Friday evening. “Very hectic crowd in Lexington, very hectic.”

Some shoppers said they found stores to be crowded, making it difficult to make it through the aisles.

“First of all, there were no buggies when you first got in there, and then it was hard to get two buggies up and down an aisle,” said Tammy Selleck, a first-time last-minute shopper.

The holiday traffic did not help, leading some shoppers to experience longer commutes to their favorite stores.

“The traffic was crazy [...] it took a lot longer to get here than it normally would,” said Ison.

For some, it was a holiday shopping experience that left a lasting impression on next year’s holiday shopping plans.

“I’m going to plan ahead next time. No trips in December,” said Selleck.

For those shopping on Sunday, be sure to check a store’s hours before heading out to shop. Some stores close earlier on Christmas Eve and may be closed entirely on Christmas.

