LMPD releases body cam video of 2 recent officer-involved shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has released the body camera video of the two officer-involved shootings from December.

The first shooting happened on Fourth and Central Avenue near Churchill Downs on Dec. 8. An LMPD officer shot Marvin Smith after police said he got out of a car carrying a gun with an extended magazine and ignored officers’ commands to drop his weapon.

Officers say he ignored more than a dozen commands to drop his weapon, raised his gun at them, and was shot and injured.

Sergeant Joshua Arnwine was the only officer involved in the incident. No officers were injured.

Then on Dec. 14, two LMPD officers fired shots during a domestic incident that left one person dead and one in critical condition.

Officers said they were responding to a home on North 25th Street after a caller said someone inside was pointing a gun at people, including a child. They reportedly tried to calm things down, but shots were fired after they forced their way inside a room.

There were four people in an upstairs bedroom of the house when police arrived. One of them eventually got out of the room and explained to police what was happening.

“If he sees some police, he’s willing to die. I’m trying to talk to him. He’s like this, ’if I see them they’re going with me,’” the man said in the video.

The man is talking about Kenneth Clark, who according to police just got out of jail in October after serving a five-year sentence. They also said he has a history of mental health issues.

In this case, he was described as not being in his right mind.

“He also said, ‘You are going to die before me or with me.’ To the victim or explaining to the female that the victim is going to die in this situation also,” LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.

After the first man left, there were three people in the room.

Clark, a woman police believe to be his sister, and a man named John Robinson.

“She also says that the suspect is being set up. We don’t know in what way, but somehow he feels the victim John is the person who is setting him up and that is what is setting him off,” Humphrey said.

As police watched from the bottom of the stairs, they could hear the situation escalating in the room.

They decide to climb the stairs and kick the door down.

When the officers kicked open the door, Clark shot Robinson in the head killing him.

As Robinson fell to the ground, he fell into the path of the officer’s bullets, with one of them hitting him in the torso.

“The suspect was shot by officers, and we are trying to determine whether or not the gunshot wound to his head was inflicted by officers or if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Humphrey said.

Right now, Clark is in “grave” condition and police don’t expect him to survive.

Officers Shaine Edmondson and Jeffrey Goldman were the ones who fired the guns in this situation. They’re now on administrative leave.

Louisville Metro police officials break down the body camera videos below (viewer discretion is advised):

