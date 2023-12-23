Everyday Kentucky
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A string of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows in various cities have been canceled, according to multiple reports.

People Magazine said the comedian first canceled a show at the Beacon Theater in New York City on Friday as reported on the theater’s Instagram story. Deadline reported ticket holders were notified in an email two hours before the event was to begin.

On Ticketmaster, it appears that all of Davidson’s shows until Jan. 6 have been canceled, including shows in Atlanta, Louisville and San Antonio.

Other venues also began reporting cancellations, including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

Information on why the shows have been canceled is limited, with many venues claiming “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause.

