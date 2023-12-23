Everyday Kentucky
State police looking for person of interest in Knox Co. shooting

Kentucky State Police are looking for 39-year-old Donald Napier as a person of interest in a...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that injured two people in Knox County Saturday morning.

According to KSP, a warrant was issued for Donald Napier, 39, for two counts of first-degree assault.

He is described as a white male, 5 ft.10 in., 140 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair.

In a statement, KSP said their initial investigation found two people were shot in a vehicle at a residence. Both were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries.

The shooting took place at Lynn Camp School Hollow Road in the Gray community of Knox County.

KSP said this is an isolated incident and there is not a danger to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

KSP is looking for a white Chevy Malibu, newer model, with unknown tags.
