Two people hurt in crash, Lexington Police searching for one driver

Police searching for driver in Lexington crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are recovering after an overnight crash in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday on the outer loop of New Circle Road and Nicholasville Road. Officers didn’t say how the wreck happened, but did say three cars were involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the driver that ran from the scene. However, no charges are expected at this time.

