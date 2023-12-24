Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Scattered Chance for Christmas Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Merry Christmas Eve Kentucky!

Cloudy skies will slowly clear out for our day today, after some morning showers litter down mainly in Northern Kentucky. Our temps will sky rocket all the way up to around 60 degrees.

Rain will start right in the exchange from Sunday into Monday - giving Santa a bumpy sleighride on his commute. Rain will stick with Kentucky throughout our Christmas Day. Temps will be in the mid-upper 50s. Breezy skies will continue throughout the day as well - gusting around 20mph. Scattered rain will persist into the first part of the day on Tuesday. Temps are still in the 50s, but prepping to tumble. A cold front starts to push in on Wednesday knocking down temps to the 40s and 30s and transitioning the scattered showers into snowflakes in time for the new year.

In honor of Christmas Eve - here is a special ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ that is weather themed! Merry Christmas!

Twas the night before Christmas, up at the North Pole

Sleigh packed and loaded, all ready to go;

Reindeer lined up with Rudolph in front,

For in inclement weather– she takes the brunt.

A storm was a brewin’ mere miles away,

But that couldn’t stop Santa, his reindeer, or sleigh;

Rudolph’s nose was the secret this night,

As Santa and presents got ready for flight.

Rain, sleet, and snow were no match for her sniffer,

The old song proved true again this winter;

Santa took to the sky, no worries that night,

Thanks to Rudolph’s red nose, the guiding light.

Her nose was red, not blue, yellow or green,

The color not a coincidence, so it might seem;

For red light’s the best for cutting through clutter,

Shining through storms like a hot knife through butter.

Blue light would stop just mere feet away,

Leaving Santa blind from back in his sleigh;

Yellow light would shine just a little bit better,

Still no match for red in inclement weather.

So in the face of danger Santa won’t flinch,

Rudolph is there to help in a pinch;

And out he calls, each one by name,

A cry we all know, for it’s glory and fame.

“Now, DASHER! Now, DANCER! Now, PRANCER and VIXEN!

On, COMET! on CUPID! on, DONNER and BLITZEN!”

Santa called through the cold,

Spreading cheer to all, both young and old.

Weather for Santa can be a big factor,

But Rudolph’s red nose is the secret fog blaster;

So Santa can spread joy as he flies out of sight,

singing, “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!”

