Ben Beddoes' Forecast | A rainy Christmas Day on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pleasant evening is in store for us as we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the 50s. Skies turn mostly cloudy late in the evening into the overnight, with a stray shower possible very late in the night, especially south and west of Lexington. Overnight lows will be down into the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy skies will be with us to start off Christmas Day with periods of rain arriving especially by the late morning hours into the afternoon. It will be a breezy day as well, but temperatures will still be well above average, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will start to ease somewhat into the evening as it turns scattered. Scattered showers will continue through the evening and overnight hours, with overnight lows only down into the low to mid 50s.

The cloudy skies will continue into the day Tuesday with more scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures still will be above average with highs back into the mid to upper 50s. We finally dry out for the most part Tuesday evening as skies will be mostly cloudy with just a stray shower. It will start to get chilly once again as well, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will still be fairly pleasant for this time of the year, with highs in the low to mid 50s. We still can’t rule out a stray shower for the day, but Wednesday should stay dry for most, if not all. A chilly evening is expected under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the 40s. Rain showers then make a return into the overnight hours as lows will be down into the mid to upper 30s.

Winter really starts to make a return on Thursday, as we will be cloudy throughout the day with a mix of rain and snow showers. It will be a cold day with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Any precipitation changes over to snow showers by Thursday night as lows dip down into the low to mid 30s. A light accumulation of snow is possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, by Friday morning.

Friday will also stay cloudy with lingering scattered snow showers. Highs only make it up into the upper 30s to low 40s. We do look to dry out for next weekend, but it will stay feeling like winter with highs in the low to mid 40s both Saturday and New Year’s Eve.

