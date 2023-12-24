Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Ben Beddoes' Forecast | A rainy Christmas Day on the way

It will be a rainy Christmas Day for us with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
It will be a rainy Christmas Day for us with highs in the mid to upper 50s.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pleasant evening is in store for us as we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the 50s. Skies turn mostly cloudy late in the evening into the overnight, with a stray shower possible very late in the night, especially south and west of Lexington. Overnight lows will be down into the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy skies will be with us to start off Christmas Day with periods of rain arriving especially by the late morning hours into the afternoon. It will be a breezy day as well, but temperatures will still be well above average, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will start to ease somewhat into the evening as it turns scattered. Scattered showers will continue through the evening and overnight hours, with overnight lows only down into the low to mid 50s.

The cloudy skies will continue into the day Tuesday with more scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures still will be above average with highs back into the mid to upper 50s. We finally dry out for the most part Tuesday evening as skies will be mostly cloudy with just a stray shower. It will start to get chilly once again as well, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will still be fairly pleasant for this time of the year, with highs in the low to mid 50s. We still can’t rule out a stray shower for the day, but Wednesday should stay dry for most, if not all. A chilly evening is expected under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the 40s. Rain showers then make a return into the overnight hours as lows will be down into the mid to upper 30s.

Winter really starts to make a return on Thursday, as we will be cloudy throughout the day with a mix of rain and snow showers. It will be a cold day with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Any precipitation changes over to snow showers by Thursday night as lows dip down into the low to mid 30s. A light accumulation of snow is possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, by Friday morning.

Friday will also stay cloudy with lingering scattered snow showers. Highs only make it up into the upper 30s to low 40s. We do look to dry out for next weekend, but it will stay feeling like winter with highs in the low to mid 40s both Saturday and New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Madison County police pursuit ends with Lexington crash
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash, Lexington Police searching for one driver
Shooting incident
KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
Kentucky State Police are looking for 39-year-old Donald Napier as a person of interest in a...
State police looking for person of interest in Knox Co. shooting
Kentucky's First Family poses in front of Governor's Mansion in Frankfort
Kentucky's First Family sits down with WKYT's Amber Philpott to talk Christmas traditions

Latest News

7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Scattered Chance for Christmas Eve
FastCast Sunday Morning |Alexa Minton tracks your Christmas Eve Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning |Alexa Minton tracks your Christmas Eve Forecast
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A very mild lead up to Christmas
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A very mild lead up to Christmas
Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for Christmas Eve!
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A very mild lead up to Christmas