KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg

Shooting incident
Shooting incident
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in Anderson County late Saturday evening.

Troopers say they were requested by Lawrenceburg Police to handle an investigation regarding a shooting.

WKYT viewers say they’ve witnessed a heavy police presence near the McDonald’s along West Park in Lawrenceburg.

More details are expected to be released later.

