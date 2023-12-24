KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in Anderson County late Saturday evening.
Troopers say they were requested by Lawrenceburg Police to handle an investigation regarding a shooting.
WKYT viewers say they’ve witnessed a heavy police presence near the McDonald’s along West Park in Lawrenceburg.
More details are expected to be released later.
