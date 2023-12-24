Everyday Kentucky
Last-minute shoppers head to Lexington stores on Christmas Eve

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 140 million people spent the Saturday before Christmas Eve shopping in stores and online. However, for people like Justin Lacey, Christmas Eve shopping was worlds easier.

“We came yesterday, and it was a mess. I mean, everybody was trying to get done early,” said shopper Justin Lacey.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the last, last-minute shopping trip for Lacey. There was one thing on his list he wasn’t able to grab.

“I wish they sold White Claw before 11. I was asked specifically to get that, and she told me she couldn’t sell it to me,” said Lacey. “I forgot it was Sunday.”

Across the street at Target, Kevin Barry-Hundeyin and his son, Jaden, are doing double-duty last-minute shopping.

“This guy actually turns one tomorrow, so we’re doing both Christmas and birthday shopping last minute,” said Kevin Barry-Hundeyin.

Barry-Hundeyin says they, too, were out shopping on Super Saturday, but many store shelves were empty.

“We decided to give it another round today because all the delivery is way too behind at this point,” said Barry-Hundeyin.

Thankfully, this will be their last shopping trip until after Christmas and Jaden’s birthday. “I think we’re done. I think we got what we needed,” said Barry-Hundeyin.

If you have some last-minute shopping to do, here are Lexington store hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas:

Christmas Eve Hours

- Costco: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Kroger: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Meijer: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.

- Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Hours

- Costco: Closed

- Kroger: Closed

- Meijer: Closed

- Sam’s Club: Closed

- Target: Closed

- Walmart: Closed

