UK student-led group connects peers with federal benefits

The Student Basic Needs Coalition is working to make affording food easier for college students.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Going to college can an expensive investment, and the cost of life’s basic necessities can add an additional financial burden on students.

“[It’s the idea that] it’s supposed to be hard; it’s supposed to be a struggle. You’re supposed to be broke. It’s causing a lot of detrimental consequences to students,” said Leigh Ann Stutts-Wuellner, program director of the Student Basic Needs Coalition.

While college classes may be hard, SBNC is working to make affording food easier for college students.

“There definitely is a social norm that going through college is a rite of passage, it should be a struggle, you should be eating ramen and pizza every day,” said Stutts-Wuellner. “What we’re forgetting is the very basic level of human needs.”

At the University of Kentucky, the organization is peer-led, and focuses on making the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, more accessible to students, focusing on determining if a student qualifies and how to budget SNAP funds.

“It’s a lot easier to talk to someone who ‘gets it’, who is your peer that’s the same age, going through the same things as you, than an adult,” said Stutts-Wuellner.

Without access to the essentials, such as clothing, shelter and food, Stutts said already-difficult college classes could feel more challenging.

“If a student doesn’t have access to those things, it’s almost impossible for them to fill their full potential,” she said.

As students go home for the holidays, Stutts said they may continue to face food insecurity off-campus.

“At the end of the day, really that financial literacy piece would come in with getting access to resources that you are already actually eligible for so that you have that leftover income to pay your rent or to pay your electric bill,” said Stutts Wuellner.

SBNC said in the past semester, the group at the University of Kentucky opened $15 thousand of unused SNAP benefits.

To find out about SNAP eligibility, visit the SNAP screener.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

