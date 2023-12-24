Wayne County man in custody following standoff

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man is in custody following a standoff Saturday evening.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Sam Catron, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Black Road after a juvenile female called the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center saying her mother was being hit and choked. The juvenile said her mother was being held in a bedroom by the mother’s boyfriend, who was armed.

The suspect’s name, Krockett D. Dehaai of Monticello, was given to police by the juvenile. The suspect was known to deputies as being a convicted felon.

Upon arrival, deputies found two juveniles standing outside the residence upon arrival. Deputies were able to negotiate the release of the female being held a short time later. Soon after, Dehaai came outside the residence on a porch, but after speaking to the deputies, he returned inside against the deputies’ command.

Dehaai eventually exited the residence and was arrested with no further resistance. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Blood evidence was also taken from the seized items.

Deputies charged Dehaai on counts of unlawful imprisonment, assault fourth degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), defacing a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, first-degree strangulation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dehaai is lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

