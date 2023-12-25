Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Merry Christmas Forecast!

Everyday Kentucky
FastCast | Alexa Minton Tracks your Holiday Forecast
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Merry Christmas Kentucky!

Skies are building in some cloud cover as widespread rain is slowing chugging towards our state. Rain showers will hit mid-morning in central Kentucky, then blanketing the sky for the afternoon into the evening. Temps will be in the mid 50s.

Scattered showers persist into Tuesday, with temps still parked just above average in the 50s. Most of the rainfall calms by the evening hours, leaving the commonwealth with just some cloud cover. Our overnight temps on Tuesday will drop close to the freezing point.

Colder conditions start to push in Wednesday into Thursday - allowing any lingering moisture to change into a few flakes. A snow flake chance on Thursday turning more widespread by Friday.

Merry Christmas from your WKYT First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

