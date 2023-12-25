Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Starting to cool down as we head through the rest of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy skies will be with us for this evening as we will continue to see scattered showers at times. Showers will continue throughout the evening into the overnight. Temperatures won’t fall much as we will have overnight lows, only down into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday morning starts off cloudy, with scattered showers continuing across the area, especially in eastern and southern Kentucky. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day, but it won’t be as rainy as Christmas Day. Highs will still be well above average for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. While most everyone dries out by the evening, there will still be some lingering showers left over in southeastern Kentucky. Otherwise, we stay mostly cloudy as temperatures start to cool, falling down into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy throughout the day as a stray shower will be possible especially north of I-64. Temperatures will still be seasonably mild, with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will be mostly cloudy for the evening hours before more scattered rain showers arrive after midnight. It will be a very chilly night with lows down into the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be a cloudy and chilly day with scattered rain showers from time to time. Temperatures will start out in the 30s and barely make it up into the low to mid 40s for the afternoon. For the evening, it will be cold with rain showers starting to change over to some snow showers. Snow showers will be with us for the overnight hours, especially with temperatures falling down into the upper 20s to low 30s. There is the potential for some light accumulating snow on Thursday overnight, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Friday will feature a mixture of rain and snow showers as it will be a cloudy and pretty cold day. Highs again on Friday only make it into the low to mid 40s. We dry out heading into the evening and overnight hours as we will have a few clouds. It will be cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout next weekend as it will stay very chilly. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Another minor system could bring some rain and snow showers to kick off the first day of 2024. We stay close to average in terms of temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

