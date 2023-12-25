Church group gives meals, Christmas gifts to Lexington unhoused community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many people are celebrating Christmas Eve with their families, Carolyn Givens and other members of First Baptist Church Bracktown are spending their holiday with a different kind of family.

“Its our blessing to be able to come and do this,” Givens said. “When you think you’re being a blessing to somebody else, it turns around and they’re being a blessing to you as well.”

The group held its annual Christmas Under the Bridge event this Christmas Eve.

For them, it’s a time focused on serving the unhoused community of the Lexington area.

“We’re all a paycheck away from being in that shape, so I love giving back because that’s what I know God would have me to do,” Givens added.

People have the opportunity to get a warm meal, Christmas gifts, and other things they may need.

“Just being around them and being able to laugh and talk and come in and listen to the word of God, its very nice. [They’re] like family,” said Kathy Lewis, who attended the event.

Although many people will receive food and some supplies they need at the event, Givens said the need is still going to be there once the season of giving is over.

“My motto is, there’s 365 days in a year, but most people only focus on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Givens said. “There’s 363 other days in the year that the homeless don’t get anything to eat, so we need to focus on those days as well.”

Givens believes Sunday’s event served more than 100 unhoused people.

