Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Church group gives meals, Christmas gifts to Lexington unhoused community

(wkyt)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many people are celebrating Christmas Eve with their families, Carolyn Givens and other members of First Baptist Church Bracktown are spending their holiday with a different kind of family.

“Its our blessing to be able to come and do this,” Givens said. “When you think you’re being a blessing to somebody else, it turns around and they’re being a blessing to you as well.”

The group held its annual Christmas Under the Bridge event this Christmas Eve.

For them, it’s a time focused on serving the unhoused community of the Lexington area.

“We’re all a paycheck away from being in that shape, so I love giving back because that’s what I know God would have me to do,” Givens added.

People have the opportunity to get a warm meal, Christmas gifts, and other things they may need.

“Just being around them and being able to laugh and talk and come in and listen to the word of God, its very nice. [They’re] like family,” said Kathy Lewis, who attended the event.

Although many people will receive food and some supplies they need at the event, Givens said the need is still going to be there once the season of giving is over.

“My motto is, there’s 365 days in a year, but most people only focus on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Givens said. “There’s 363 other days in the year that the homeless don’t get anything to eat, so we need to focus on those days as well.”

Givens believes Sunday’s event served more than 100 unhoused people.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Madison County police pursuit ends with Lexington crash
Shooting incident
KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash, Lexington Police searching for one driver
Kentucky State Police are looking for 39-year-old Donald Napier as a person of interest in a...
State police looking for person of interest in Knox Co. shooting
Kentucky's First Family poses in front of Governor's Mansion in Frankfort
Kentucky's First Family sits down with WKYT's Amber Philpott to talk Christmas traditions

Latest News

The meal first started in 2017 after Terry Branscum noticed his daughter was struggling.
Seventh Annual Christmas Friendsgiving in Somerset
Last-minute shoppers head to Lexington stores on Christmas Eve
WATCH | Last-minute shoppers head to Lexington stores on Christmas Eve
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM - 12/24/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM - 12/24/2023
WKYT News at 6:00 PM sunday CW
WKYT News at 6:00 PM sunday CW - SOMERSET MEALS VSV