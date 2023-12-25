Everyday Kentucky
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve brush fire in E. Bernstadt

Brush fire in woods in Laurel County, Kentucky
Brush fire in woods in Laurel County, Kentucky(East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - A brush fire in Laurel County kept firefighters from East Bernstadt busy on Christmas Eve.

Officials with East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue said their personnel were dispatched Sunday evening to a brush fire in Cromer Ridge. They say several acres of woods were on fire, and due to rough terrain, more help was needed to put out the fire.

Officials said the fire was eventually extinguished, but federal forest service officials were notified and will monitor the area.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

