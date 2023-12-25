Everyday Kentucky
Flood survivors celebrate first Christmas in new homes

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Last Christmas looked a lot different for two Breathitt County women.

Wilma Combs and Velma McIntosh both lost their homes during the July 2022 flood.

McIntosh moved into her home in August, she said things are better this Christmas than last years.

“Last Christmas, there really wasn’t no celebration... There really wasn’t. But, this year I can celebrate because I’ve got a home to live in and my grandson does get to come see me this year. So, it makes a lot of difference,” she said. “I wound up in a little trailer, a little camper trailer that wasn’t too awfully big and by the time I left it, I just had walking space to go through the house. Now, I’m living in a house that I always thought was too big.”

Looking back, she said she never thought she would be given a second chance at life.

McIntosh and five other families now get to call their street in Breathitt County home.

Wilma Combs said it’s a miracle to have her family of eight under one roof.

“And it feels so good, it feels amazing to be able to be under one roof with all of my kids. It’s such a blessed time of the year celebrating the birth of Christ and togetherness and love and it is just truly a season of miracles,” she explained. “The greatest gift that we’ve got. It’s a miracle, I wanna say a gift, but it’s really a miracle. We’re a large family, there’s eight of us now.”

She said her kids did not care about the presents because they all received the present they wished for for more than a year.

“Christmas this year, is humbling for us. There wasn’t a lot under the tree but, my kids did not care. They did not care about presents, they didn’t care what they were gonna get. They were just overjoyed to just have a home for Christmas,” said Combs.

She and McIntosh said this would not be possible without the Housing Development Alliance, who have provided them the home to make new memories in.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

