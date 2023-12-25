Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

GM pauses sales of Chevy Blazer EV over software issues

General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles...
General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.

GM says the issues were reported by some customers.

The automaker says they are not safety-related nor are they related to the Ultium propulsion system or Google Built-In.

GM says sales of the Blazer EV will resume once they update the software.

Owners will need to bring the vehicle to a dealer to get the update.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting incident
KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceburg
Wayne County man in custody following standoff
Crime scene tape
Madison County police pursuit ends with Lexington crash
Kentucky State Police are looking for 39-year-old Donald Napier as a person of interest in a...
State police looking for person of interest in Knox Co. shooting
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash, Lexington Police searching for one driver

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at...
King Charles III’s Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet’s protection
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Rachel Bussell, a single mom of five, is looking for a Christmas miracle after her car was...
Single mother’s car stolen with Christmas presents hidden inside