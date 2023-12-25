How to protect yourself from illness this Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas Day is for gathering with loved ones. However, doctors warn we’re likely to exchange more than just presents this year.

The CDC reports that respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide and here in Kentucky.

“We’re seeing more numbers than we did in the past, and so certainly, the infection rates have gone up. That’s from one normal winter season, people gathering things like that,” said the director of Infection Prevention and Control at UK HealthCare, Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels. That uptick in infections includes COVID, RSV, and flu cases.

“This year, we’re really fortunate in the United States to have a vaccine to protect vulnerable groups against all three infections, kind of the big three hitters: COVID, flu, and RSV,” said Dr. Van Sickels.

Dr. Van Sickels says getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others. As you spend time with family this holiday season, there are some extra safety precautions you can take.

“Before you eat, before you do anything that has kind of that hand-to-mouth action, or after you interact with people, making sure you wash your hands,” said Dr. Van Sickels. “You could consider masking if you are especially vulnerable to illness.”

Morgan Cole with Norton Immediate Care Centers says symptoms of respiratory illnesses can vary, but most simply have a high fever, body aches, and chills. These are usually the worst in the first few days after infection.

“After that peak in symptoms, generally you trend back down to baseline and are feeling better by 7-to-10 days. In that first ten days or so, really, it is that supportive care that we’ve talked about getting plenty of rest, drinking lots of fluid, and eating a healthy diet,” said Morgan Cole, APRN with Norton Immediate Care Centers.

Cole says if you’re still sick after 10-to-14 days, you should reach out to your doctor to discuss further treatment.

Officials with the CDC say they hope this is the peak of RSV cases this year. As of Friday, UK HealthCare had 34 COVID cases, 11 flu cases, and 29 cases of RSV. Hospitalizations for RSV and the flu are also increasing. The CDC says as of December 14, Kentucky saw more than a 100% increase in COVID-19 deaths from the week before.

