How this year’s Christmas weather compare to last year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many people hoped for a white Christmas this year, rain is impacting much of the Commonwealth, and it’s looking very different from last year.

Last Christmas, Kentuckians grappled with a winter storm that swept across the state.

That winter storm swept across the country, bringing a wintry mix of precipitation, dropping temperatures 40 degrees within two hours and forcing wind gusts of 40-45 miles per hour.

The Commonwealth alone accumulated around four inches of snow – but the rest of the country struggled.

Poweroutage.com shows 1.5 million customers were without power on December 23 as blizzard warnings covered the U.S.

While many were grateful for the white Christmas, the dangerous winter weather conditions even prompted government officials like Governor Beshear to warn the public.

This Christmas looks a little different in Kentucky. Instead of waking up to beds of fresh fallen snow, folks are waking up to rainy skies and watery roadways.

With a warmer round of precipitation hitting the Commonwealth on our holiday, Kentuckians are seeing a gusty and rainy Christmas Day. Temperatures are in the 50s as well, fending off any snowflake chance. However, Santa must have ordered our snowfall on delayed shipping as we look toward snow chances later in the week, maybe even a white New Year’s Eve.

