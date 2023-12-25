Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

How this year’s Christmas weather compare to last year

While many people hoped for a white Christmas this year, rain is impacting much of the...
While many people hoped for a white Christmas this year, rain is impacting much of the Commonwealth, and it’s looking very different from last year.(PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay | WXIX)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many people hoped for a white Christmas this year, rain is impacting much of the Commonwealth, and it’s looking very different from last year.

Last Christmas, Kentuckians grappled with a winter storm that swept across the state.

That winter storm swept across the country, bringing a wintry mix of precipitation, dropping temperatures 40 degrees within two hours and forcing wind gusts of 40-45 miles per hour.

The Commonwealth alone accumulated around four inches of snow – but the rest of the country struggled.

Poweroutage.com shows 1.5 million customers were without power on December 23 as blizzard warnings covered the U.S.

While many were grateful for the white Christmas, the dangerous winter weather conditions even prompted government officials like Governor Beshear to warn the public.

This Christmas looks a little different in Kentucky. Instead of waking up to beds of fresh fallen snow, folks are waking up to rainy skies and watery roadways.

With a warmer round of precipitation hitting the Commonwealth on our holiday, Kentuckians are seeing a gusty and rainy Christmas Day. Temperatures are in the 50s as well, fending off any snowflake chance. However, Santa must have ordered our snowfall on delayed shipping as we look toward snow chances later in the week, maybe even a white New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting incident
KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceburg
Wayne County man in custody following standoff
One-year-old Mac was injured when he fell out of the window of a car.
Lexington family sacrifices Christmas to help injured dog
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Crime scene tape
Madison County police pursuit ends with Lexington crash

Latest News

Brush fire in woods in Laurel County, Kentucky
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve brush fire in E. Bernstadt
It's never fun spending your winter break sick, but that's exactly the case for many children...
How to protect yourself from illness this Christmas
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/24/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/24/2023
One-year-old Mac was injured when he fell out of the window of a car.
Lexington family sacrifices Christmas to help injured dog