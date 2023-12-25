Lexington family sacrifices Christmas to help injured dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Christmas, there is just one thing that a Lexington family has on their wish list.

“We want him to live and have a good life and be in our lives for many, many, many more years,” said Leandria Shearer, one-year-old Tibetan mastiff Mac’s owner.

On Dec. 16, the Shearers’ family dog Mac fell out of the window of a moving car. The resulting surgery brought a hefty price tag.

“It broke in the middle, and he had two shards, a couple of shards that had to come together,” said Shearer. “It’s a week before Christmas, and we’re getting estimates anywhere from $4,200 to like $7,000, and we were like ‘okay, there’s no way we’re going to come up with amount of money in a week’.”

The family said Mac has become particularly close with their nine-year-old daughter, Lee’ara, in the year that he has been a part of the family.

“She gets home from school and having autism sometimes at school it’s hard for her during the day. As soon as she hits the door, it’s ‘where’s mac?’ and ‘where’s her tablet?’,” said Shearer.

However, in order to save the furry friend turned best friend, holiday-season sacrifices were made.

We sold a car, we got a loan, everything else that we had saved; [my husband] maxed out a credit card,” said Shearer. “We maxed out Christmas so that Mac can get his leg fixed because I think it’s the same thing, we would do for any of our kids.”

Leandria said while Santa’s big bag of toys may be lighter than normal this year, she hopes to make it up to her seven little ones next year.

“We did manage to do a little Santa clause work. It’s probably not what they’re used to, but I think it will definitely be able to bring some smiles,” said Shearer. “Next year we’ll make it up. Next year will be a big Christmas.”

To help cover the costs of Mac’s surgery, visit the family’s GoFundMe page.

