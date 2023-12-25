Salvation Army hosts Christmas Day dinner in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Christmas, more than 100 volunteers came to the Salvation Army to give back to the community with warm food and warm hearts.

Laura Leve, who works for Clark Material Handling Company, has been coming to events like this for ten years. Although a lot can change over a decade, Leve always has the same holiday spirit.

“My husband and I have three grown boys, three daughter in laws, and five grandchildren. If you know the excitement that those grandkids have when they open the gifts and they have all the goodies that we are blessed to be able to provide them, it’s the same feeling that we get here. It may not be a gift but it’s a meal.” Leve said.

The Salvation Army started serving meals in Lexington about 50 years ago. They continue to grow each and every year and they hoped to welcome about 400 people through their doors for the holiday.

“When we live in a community like Lexington, where there are so many people who are concerned about people who are less fortunate than themselves, who want to volunteer and donate, it makes us feel like a community. We’re like a big family.” said retired Salvation Army officer Kellus Vanover.

It’s more than just a warm meal. Volunteers say it’s about the friendships made, dances shared, and the smiles that will be remembered throughout the new year.

“We do for others that don’t have the means for being able to provide for themselves or be able to eat a nice warm meal on this blessed day.” Leve said.

People of all ages were welcomed into the Salvation Army, and they were able to enjoy free food and music.

