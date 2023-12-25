Seventh Annual Christmas Friendsgiving in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members gathered at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market in downtown Somerset for an annual Christmas meal.

WKYT News at 6:00 PM sunday CW

The meal first started in 2017 after Terry Branscum noticed his daughter was struggling.

“I had a daughter struggling with a lot of stuff,” Terry said. “Through her I saw a lot of need, we got a lot of people who are homeless, we got a lot of people who are hungry.”

Branscum started a Christmas Friendsgiving meal, providing community members with free meals as well as offering free clothing items.

Christmas Friendsgiving has grown into an annual tradition Branscum’s daughter, Nikki, helps carry on.

“I’ve seen my dad have that soft spot for others,” Nikki said. “Since I got my life together, I keep coming back and helping others and that’s what its all about.”

Terry Branscum said while it started for those dealing with addiction and homelessness, it has grown.

“If you’re down here and you’re by yourself and you want a meal, we have a lot of senior citizens we feed,” Terry said. “We turn nobody away.”

The Branscum’s provide yearly meals during Thanksgiving and Christmas but is hoping to provide more meals throughout the year.

With the help of many volunteers, hundreds of people were able to have a full plate on Christmas Eve.

“We’re just helping people,” Mark Merrick said. “There is a lot of people that need help this time of year. We can do just a little something to brighten their day, give them a meal and some warm clothes for them to get thorough the winter. That is what it is all about.”

Christmas Friendsgiving not only gives community members a full meal, but also gives the volunteers a special feeling.

“Its a really good feeling honestly,” Macie Merrick said. “Knowing everybody is fed, and warm for the holiday season.”

“Its humbling to see how many people are without food or warm clothing especially during the holiday season and like the cold temperatures,” Natalee Turpen said.

“I think it makes me feel grateful the most that I’ve been given the opportunity to even do something like this in the first place,” Madeline Merrick said.

Some Volunteers are eager to find more ways to help those in need.

“It makes you very appreciative of the things you do have,” Zoe Stinson said. “It makes me want to do more things like this more often. Not just during the holiday season.”

Terry said it’s the perfect way for the community to give back to those in need.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.