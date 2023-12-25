Everyday Kentucky
UK climbs one spot to No. 8 in latest AP Top-25

The 9-2 Wildcats are one of only three SEC teams in the rankings
Rob Dillingham goes up and over for a Kentucky basket during the annual Louisville vs Kentucky...
Rob Dillingham goes up and over for a Kentucky basket during the annual Louisville vs Kentucky game Dec. 21, 2023.(WAVE News (Marc Wilson))
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After wearing out Louisville last week, the basketball Wildcats are ranked 8th in the country. Kentucky hosts Illinois State this Friday. Here’s how the Top-25 looks on Christmas Day.

1. Purdue (46)

2. Kansas (5)

3. Houston (9)

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Tennessee

7. Florida Atlantic

8. KENTUCKY

9. North Carolina

10. Marquette

11. Illinois

12. Oklahoma

13. Gonzaga

14. BYU

15. Colorado State

16. Duke

17. Baylor

18. Clemson

19. Memphis

20. James Madison

21. Texas

22. Creighton

23. Wisconsin

24. Ole Miss

25. Providence

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

