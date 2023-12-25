UK climbs one spot to No. 8 in latest AP Top-25
The 9-2 Wildcats are one of only three SEC teams in the rankings
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After wearing out Louisville last week, the basketball Wildcats are ranked 8th in the country. Kentucky hosts Illinois State this Friday. Here’s how the Top-25 looks on Christmas Day.
1. Purdue (46)
2. Kansas (5)
3. Houston (9)
4. Arizona
5. UConn
6. Tennessee
7. Florida Atlantic
8. KENTUCKY
9. North Carolina
10. Marquette
11. Illinois
12. Oklahoma
13. Gonzaga
14. BYU
15. Colorado State
16. Duke
17. Baylor
18. Clemson
19. Memphis
20. James Madison
21. Texas
22. Creighton
23. Wisconsin
24. Ole Miss
25. Providence
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.