Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Scattered Showers Persist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers persist for your Tuesday, with temps peaking in the mid 50s. Rain showers will stick mainly east of I-75, and as the rain pushes through - it takes to warmer temps with it. By the time we hit the 4pm hour, our temps will be down in the 40s as colder air rushes in. Gusty winds will calm by the time we head into the evening.

If you are traveling today back to the commonwealth, give yourself some extra time. Just east of the Appalachian mountains some heavy rain is falling, and even turning severe in parts of the southeastern United States. Strong wind gusts will be fueling this storm, and water has the potential of pooling on roads. Keep an eye on your WKYT Radar as you travel - to keep you and your loved ones safe as you return from Christmas festivities.

Wednesday, a few scattered showers are going to stick with the region, but mainly a mix of colder and cloudy skies. By the time Thursday rolls around, temps will be just cold enough to potentially turn that rain into a wintry mix with a few flakes. Those snow chances persist into Friday as well as cold air continues.

Have a Great Monday!

