Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business

Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after they say a vehicle crashed into a Lexington business.

Police say they were dispatched to Mariner Finance on Winchester Road just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a vehicle that had struck the building.

They say an employee arrived Tuesday morning and discovered the damage.

A store manager tells WKYT there are no injuries that they know of, and they aren’t sure how long the damage will take to repair.

The store will be closed Tuesday.

The vehicle involved had left the scene before the employee arrived.

Lexington Police are investigating this as a hit and run.

The driver of the vehicle involved has not been found yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

