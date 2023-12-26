Everyday Kentucky
Charity trailer stolen in Lexington on Christmas Day

By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A WKYT viewer tells us someone stole her trailer on Christmas Day.

For Mary Beth Naumann, running is not only exercise. She uses her feet to raise money for local charities. The Lexington attorney is the co-race director of Bluegrass Runners.

The 50-year-old organization she helps lead hosts running events, some with 2,500 participants, and those events, in turn, help raise money for CASA of Lexington, Central Kentucky Radio Eye and other local organizations.

The Thoroughbred Classic held on Thanksgiving Day alone raised $54,000, and Bluegrass Runners was moving full speed ahead with a recent purchase of this homestead trailer valued at $6,500 until “The Grinch” showed up.

“On Christmas Day a person in a red SUV pulled up to my house and hooked the trailer up to his truck and pulled it away on Christmas Day at noon,” said Naumann.

The trailer was supposed to haul equipment used for race day events, and it was recently purchased on December 8.

“Devastated.... we worked so hard to put this together. We were very excited about it,” said Naumann.

For Bluegrass Runners, it wasn’t just a trailer; they feel like someone has robbed the kids they serve as well.

“Every dollar that it costs us to replace this trailer takes away from our charity beneficiaries. So they robbed charities, not just the Bluegrass Runners, not a bunch of runners,” said Naumann.

Naumann is calling the thief a real-life “Grinch.”

“I think a real-life Grinch is very fair,” Naumann said. “Although the Grinch’s heart grew, so all I can do is hope that the folks who did this that they’re heart grew and they know that they took something that is doing good for the community and they make reparations and give it back.”

The empty trailer made by Homesteader is black with the words “intrepid” written on the bottom. If you have seen it, you are encouraged to call the police.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

