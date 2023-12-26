Everyday Kentucky
Fact✓Check | Kentucky blocked railroad crossing complaints rise in second half of 2023

A train stopped on tracks in Pulaski County, Kentucky.
A train stopped on tracks in Pulaski County, Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Garrett Wymer
Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amid increasing awareness of the issue, the number of complaints about blocked railroad crossings - often by stationary trains - has increased in the commonwealth.

Earlier this month, in an update to a previous investigation, InvestigateTV reported on the danger stemming from the situation, the promises being made to fix it, and the progress being made.

[From InvestigateTV and ProPublica | New video of child jumping from moving train puts spotlight back on blocked crossings]

Complaint reports seem to indicate that things are not getting better locally.

A WKYT Investigates review of federal data found that the number of reports of blocked crossings in Kentucky increased in the second half of 2023.

  • From January 1 through the end of June, the Federal Railroad Administration received 99 complaints of blocked crossings in Kentucky.
  • From July 1 through mid-December, the FRA received 190 reports.

(Note: Complaints are user-submitted, are not verified by the FRA and could include duplicate reports.)

More information via the Federal Railroad Administration:

The vast majority (126) came from Jefferson County. The second-most (27) came from Pulaski County.

WKYT has been following the issue in Pulaski and Scott counties since 2017.

Previous coverage:

Since the FRA began tracking blocked crossings in December 2019, Kentuckians have filed more than 1,000 reports.

  • 2020 (the first full year): 49 reports
  • 2021: 272 reports
  • 2022: 388 reports
  • 2023: 294 reports (through December 22)

Kentucky has a stopped train law that specifically bans blocking public grade crossings for more than five minutes.

That law, however, has basically been blocked since 2020.

That is when, in response to a lawsuit from the American Association of Railroads after one railroad company was cited for multiple violations, a federal judge ruled that the Federal Railway Safety Act preempts state law.

Kentucky is one of 19 states that has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the constitutionality of state anti-blocking laws.

In a filing last month, the U.S. Solicitor General - who represents the federal government in front of the high court - urged the Supreme Court not to accept the case.

In a brief, she agreed with previous court rulings, writing: “The cumulative effect of disparate state laws regulating blocked grade crossings could require interstate railroads to substantially modify their operations to comply with a patchwork of varying state and local grade-crossing requirements, thereby impeding the flow of interstate commerce.”

Related coverage via InvestigateTV and ProPublica:

