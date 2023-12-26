FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Pattern Change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas is in the rear view mirror and today is usually a down day for those of us who love this time of year, but let’s put a positive spin on things by talking about some snow. Some of us may even see some snow on the ground before the week is over.

Before we get to all that, let’s talk about today’s weather.

We continue to see showers spiralling around low pressure to our west. These showers are mainly impacting central and eastern Kentucky today and it’s the east seeing the heaviest. As a matter of fact, some areas in the east may pick up another inch of rain today. That could cause some jumps on creeks and streams.

Temps are deep into the 50s in the east today with the 40s showing up out west.

This colder air then spreads east on Wednesday, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary. At the same time, the upper low to our west slowly begins to spin east and should bring some light rain and light snow mix into western Kentucky before the day is over.

The exact track of this upper low is the key to our snow chances in terms of location and intensity.

Right now, periods of some light snow will be possible late Thursday into Friday.

Another system may bring some light snow or snow showers to end the year and kick off 2024.

