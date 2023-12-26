Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/24: ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama.

We wanted to share some encouraging news about violent crime in Lexington and some efforts to help those less fortunate throughout eastern Kentucky.

Devine Carama runs ONE Lexington, the organization that has brought together community partners and stakeholders to reduce gun violence in the city.

Carama also runs a non-profit called Believing in Forever’ which is known for its “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away’ youth coat drive.

