Lexington woman collects shoes to save them from landfill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family in Lexington is trying to do their part to save the planet.

Mary Ellen Ford lives in the Kenwick neighborhood, which is known for being a tight-knit community.

This holiday season, as many enjoy new gifts, she’s looking to find a better use of old shoes.

She’s collecting new, gently used, very used and even damaged sneakers to keep them out of the landfill.

An estimated 200 million pairs of shoes and sneakers end up in landfills each year.

Those shoes can take thirty to forty years to decompose.

In just a few week’s time, they’ve collected several dozen pairs of shoes.

Ford has found a sneaker recycling company to partner with.

GotSneakers is a zero-waste organization looking to make a global impact.

According to their website, most people throw away their used sneakers every 125-200 days without ever thinking about recycling.

Since sneakers are manufactured with materials that are not biodegradable, they remain in landfills or are incinerated, which leads to toxic chemicals in the air and soil.

They’re not accepting dress shoes, boots, or any non-sneaker type of shoe.

Participants can place shoes in a bag and leave them on the covered porch. You can spot her home in the 200 block of Bassett Avenue.

The collection will run through mid-January.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.