Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington woman collects shoes to save them from landfill

A woman in Lexington is trying to do her part to reduce her carbon footprint.
A woman in Lexington is trying to do her part to reduce her carbon footprint.(Mary Ellen Meurer)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family in Lexington is trying to do their part to save the planet.

Mary Ellen Ford lives in the Kenwick neighborhood, which is known for being a tight-knit community.

This holiday season, as many enjoy new gifts, she’s looking to find a better use of old shoes.

She’s collecting new, gently used, very used and even damaged sneakers to keep them out of the landfill.

An estimated 200 million pairs of shoes and sneakers end up in landfills each year.

Those shoes can take thirty to forty years to decompose.

In just a few week’s time, they’ve collected several dozen pairs of shoes.

Ford has found a sneaker recycling company to partner with.

GotSneakers is a zero-waste organization looking to make a global impact.

According to their website, most people throw away their used sneakers every 125-200 days without ever thinking about recycling.

Since sneakers are manufactured with materials that are not biodegradable, they remain in landfills or are incinerated, which leads to toxic chemicals in the air and soil.

They’re not accepting dress shoes, boots, or any non-sneaker type of shoe.

Participants can place shoes in a bag and leave them on the covered porch. You can spot her home in the 200 block of Bassett Avenue.

The collection will run through mid-January.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
One-year-old Mac was injured when he fell out of the window of a car.
Lexington family sacrifices Christmas to help injured dog
7dayWKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Merry Christmas Forecast!
Shooting incident
KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
FILE: Police lights
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/24: ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/24: ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/24: ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington
New Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized
New Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized