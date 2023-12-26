Man dies after Madison Co. crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a crash in Madison County.

The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Saturday night.

The crash happened in the Poosey Ridge community.

The coroner says Morgan died from blunt force trauma after a side-by-side accident on a friend’s property.

Only one vehicle was involved.

