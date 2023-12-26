Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man dies after Madison Co. crash

The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after...
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Saturday night.(n/a)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a crash in Madison County.

The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Saturday night.

The crash happened in the Poosey Ridge community.

The coroner says Morgan died from blunt force trauma after a side-by-side accident on a friend’s property.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
One-year-old Mac was injured when he fell out of the window of a car.
Lexington family sacrifices Christmas to help injured dog
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business
Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
New Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized
FILE: Police lights
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington

Latest News

The empty trailer made by Homesteader is black with the words “intrepid” written on the...
Charity trailer stolen in Lexington on Christmas Day
The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
Flood survivor receives camper after many nights in tent
Charity trailer stolen in Lexington on Christmas Day
WATCH | Charity trailer stolen in Lexington on Christmas Day
Complaint reports seem to indicate that things are not getting better locally.
Fact✓Check | Kentucky blocked railroad crossing complaints rise in second half of 2023