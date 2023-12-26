Man dies after Madison Co. crash
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a crash in Madison County.
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Saturday night.
The crash happened in the Poosey Ridge community.
The coroner says Morgan died from blunt force trauma after a side-by-side accident on a friend’s property.
Only one vehicle was involved.
