Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot over half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. This last happened 10 years when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot won was on Oct. 11 when a player in California won $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting incident
KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceburg
Wayne County man in custody following standoff
One-year-old Mac was injured when he fell out of the window of a car.
Lexington family sacrifices Christmas to help injured dog
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Crime scene tape
Madison County police pursuit ends with Lexington crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
Lexington addiction centers prioritize the wellness of those in recovery while celebrating the...
Recovery centers prioritize wellness during holidays
Julia McClellan is using Christmas cards to find dates.
‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men....
'Try something new': Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love