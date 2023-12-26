Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Circle Road early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the outer loop of New Circle, near Leestown Road.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. That person later died at UK Hospital.

Police say two cars were involved in this incident. The Lexington Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating how the crash happened.

The outer loop of New Circle was closed for several hours after the crash, but it has since reopened.

