Recovery centers prioritize wellness during holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas season can be a happy time for many, but for those in active recovery from substance use disorders, it can also be isolating.

“A lot of times, people who have had substance use disorder, they have kind of disconnected a lot of relationships from their families due to the drug and alcohol addiction and it causes a strain there,” said Chantelle Pressley, CEO of Winter Garden Sober Living.

According to Drew Massa, the residential house manager of the Shepherd’s House, it is a time of year that can be emotional for those in recovery.

“A lot of them get in their feelings over Christmas because they usually aren’t around for Christmas or they’re in active addiction during Christmas,” said Massa. “They don’t know how to spend the holiday sober, and we teach them how to do it here.”

Massa said one of the biggest priorities is to ensure those recovering do not feel alone during a time that is typically spent with others.

“Our biggest concern is for people to be lonely, and that’s why last night we had a slumber party for Christmas Eve, so everyone slept together and watched Christmas movies and football all night,” said Massa.

Through bonding during the holiday season, Pressley said a network of support is created that assists those on the path to recovery.

“That gives them a sense of community and having a shared meal with those who are going through similar situations is always a good thing, so we just try to keep our doors open so they have a place to stay,” said Pressley.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, assistance can be found on the Shepherd’s House and Winter Garden Sober Living websites.

