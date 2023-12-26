Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Reed Sheppard is the SEC Freshman of the Week

The rookie with his double-double as a Wildcat in the victory over Louisville
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen,...
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, a 6-foot-3, 187-pound freshman from London, Ky., notched his first double-double of his career with eleven points and eleven assists in UK’s 96-77 win at Louisville. The eleven assists are the most ever for a Wildcat against Louisville. Sheppard also had two steals, extending his streak of at least two steals in every game this season.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
One-year-old Mac was injured when he fell out of the window of a car.
Lexington family sacrifices Christmas to help injured dog
7dayWKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Merry Christmas Forecast!
Shooting incident
KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
FILE: Police lights
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington

Latest News

Rob Dillingham goes up and over for a Kentucky basket during the annual Louisville vs Kentucky...
UK climbs one spot to No. 8 in latest AP Top-25
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
Antonio Reeves scores 30, No. 9 Kentucky blows out rival Louisville 95-76 in Bluegrass showdown
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing is from Camden, New Jersey
Kentucky adds 4-star small forward Billy Richmond to 2024 class
Cutter Boley
Boley headlines UK’s 2024 signing class