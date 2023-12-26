Reed Sheppard is the SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, a 6-foot-3, 187-pound freshman from London, Ky., notched his first double-double of his career with eleven points and eleven assists in UK’s 96-77 win at Louisville. The eleven assists are the most ever for a Wildcat against Louisville. Sheppard also had two steals, extending his streak of at least two steals in every game this season.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.