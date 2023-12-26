Road reopens in Lexington after serious crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after being hit by at least one car on West New Circle Road.

Police say two cars crashed just before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Leestown Road.

The person hit was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police could not tell us if either driver was hurt or facing charges.

The road was blocked off for over two hours. It’s now reopen.

