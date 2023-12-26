Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Road reopens in Lexington after serious crash

Two cars crashed around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and at least one hit a person walking.
Two cars crashed around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and at least one hit a person walking.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after being hit by at least one car on West New Circle Road.

Police say two cars crashed just before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Leestown Road.

The person hit was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police could not tell us if either driver was hurt or facing charges.

The road was blocked off for over two hours. It’s now reopen.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
One-year-old Mac was injured when he fell out of the window of a car.
Lexington family sacrifices Christmas to help injured dog
7dayWKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Merry Christmas Forecast!
Shooting incident
KSP investigates shooting in Lawrenceburg
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceburg
Wayne County man in custody following standoff

Latest News

Lexington addiction centers prioritize the wellness of those in recovery while celebrating the...
Recovery centers prioritize wellness during holidays
Salvation Army
Salvation Army hosts Christmas Day dinner in Lexington
Cloudy skies will be with us for this evening as we will continue to see scattered showers at...
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Starting to cool down as we head through the rest of the week
Brush fire in woods in Laurel County, Kentucky
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve brush fire in E. Bernstadt