City of Richmond changing trash service in the new year

The City of Richmond will switch to Rumpke trash service in the new year.
(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams and Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The new year will bring a change in trash service in the City of Richmond.

The city is switching from Waste Management to Rumpke for trash service.

The change comes after some Richmond residents complained about the current provider, claiming bad customer service and inconsistent trash pickup. Though some in Richmond are sharing a new concern: the price of the new trash service.

Richmond resident Patrick Puckett says he struggles to pay the bills every month. He says he’s dealing with the increase in price for trash service.

“Can’t dispute it, got to have the trash picked up,” said Puckett.

WKYT asked City Manager Rob Minerich what the rate increase will be with Rumpke. Minerich said he didn’t have the information on hand.

Puckett says he received the rate charge last month in a letter from Rumpke. He says he’s not happy with the change.

“It goes from $140 a year to $210 plus a fuel surcharge,” said Puckett. “It kind of feels like it’s a little bit out of touch with the City of Richmond to make price increases like that at a time like this.”

Minerich says for the past five years the city has had a contract for trash service with Waste Management. The current contract is nearing expiration.

New Rumpke trash cans have been delivered to Richmond homes. Service is set to start January 2, 2024.

WKYT has reached out to Waste Management and Rumpke for comment on this story. At this time both companies have not returned our messages.

