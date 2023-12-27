Despite requirement, hundreds of Kentucky schools without resource officers

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - House Bill 63 requires all Kentucky schools to have at least one school resource officer. It has been more than one year since the deadline put in place by the legislature for schools to find SROs, yet more than 40 percent of schools do not have an SRO.

“For me it was, I felt like it was a calling,” said Lt. Tony Likins. He’s been an SRO at Anderson County High School for seven years. “I feel like when I walk up to this property before, I even get here, I’m already in that role as a protector,” said Lt. Likins.

In 2017. Anderson County Schools partnered with the county’s sheriff’s office to put one SRO in each of the district’s six schools. Now, they have seven SROs.

“The school system tried to do it by themselves. They can come up with the funding, but where do they get the trained officers? The sheriff tried to do it by himself. We can’t afford it. But the combination of the two working together as a team made it all possible,” said Anderson County Sheriff Joe Milam.

The state required all schools to do the same in 2022. However, many schools are struggling to do so.

“The two things that you hear superintendents say is one, where do you get the funding? And two, how do you find the staff,” said Superintendent of Anderson County Schools, Sheila Mitchell.

According to the state, about 43 percent of Kentucky’s schools do not have an assigned resource officer. That means more than 500 schools are without an SRO.

“We have one SRO right now,” said Superintendent of Wolfe County Schools, Kenny Bell.

There are five schools in Wolfe County’s district. Bell says it took them an entire year to find just one SRO.

“It’s a hard feeling. You know, knowing that applicants are not there. The funding is not there, but the need is,” said Bell.

Wolfe County isn’t alone. Districts unable to meet the requirement were required to tell the state why. We looked through all those responses. Overwhelmingly, a lack of funding and a lack of qualified candidates were blamed. One response even mentioned considering cutting other positions within the district in order to fund SROs.

Even as they struggle to find and afford applicants, Bell stresses that SROs are not something to cut corners on.

“It’s about the safety of our students. And, you know, we don’t want to come in and criminalize our students because you have the wrong SRO in place. You want the right person who is able to work with families, able to work with school administrators, you know, able to keep our buildings safer,” said Bell.

Something former SRO, and current State School Security Mashal, Ben Wilcox knows firsthand.

“When I became an SRO, we really didn’t have a whole lot of training. It was just you’re a police officer, you’re assigned to a school. With the passing of the School Safety and Resiliency Act, there’s 120-hour certification for our SROs. So, you know, they’re already police officers, they get assigned as an SRO. And then they start going through the process,” said Wilcox.

He says this training involves your standard firearms and active shooter trainings, but also the mental health of students.

“We don’t want to change in the way of ever going backwards with our training for officers. We just continue to have to do what we’re doing right now. And it’s finding those creative funding issues, finding folks that want to be in this position,” said Wilcox.

Many think lawmakers should help fund SROs through new legislation. Senator Max Wise was the lead sponsor of 2019′s School Safety and Resiliency Act.

“This is a budget session coming up in 2024. I’m hoping that the Kentucky General Assembly continues to look at school safety from an SRO perspective,” said Senator Wise.

In the meantime, Wise says he’s proud of the way Kentucky districts have gotten creative when it comes to hiring SROs.

“A lot of times we look at what we’re not doing well in Kentucky. We’ve done this well, and it’s not because of me as a legislator. It’s because school districts also have stepped up police departments and made a commitment to this, and I give so much credit to those that are doing this job,” said Wise.

