FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses on Light Snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our upper level low is slowly spinning toward the region and will bring some light snow and snow showers. That may put down some light accumulations by late Thursday and Friday for parts of the region.

All of this is kicking off a very wintry setup as we head into the brand spanking new year.

Let’s begin with today’s weather then move it ahead. Rain across eastern Kentucky is slowly working out of the region this morning with a partly to mostly cloud sky coming in behind it. At the same time, some late day showers may move into far western Kentucky.

The upper low spins in here with a few rain and snow showers on Thursday, mainly across western and north central Kentucky. Once into Thursday night and Friday, bands of light snow and snow showers then impact a wider region.

The best chance for some light accumulating snow is across the western half of the state.

Periods of light snow continues into Saturday with another chance rolling in for New Year’s Day.

