Hair stylist gifts wigs to breast cancer survivors

A hair stylist in Florida is making it her mission to make wigs for cancer survivors. (SOURCE: WJXT)
By WJXT via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A Florida hair stylist is helping cancer survivors feel beautiful through their battle by giving them free wigs.

After getting her wig, the smile on Marlaina Browning’s face and her look of confidence says it all.

“I feel fabulous and that’s what I want,” she said.

Having gone through a tough breast cancer journey, Browning said the gift of the free wig means so much.

“It’s priceless because I can go out this door knowing that I’m beautiful inside and out,” Browning said.

Browning’s journey involved a double mastectomy and 18 surgeries related to her cancer. The most recent surgery was last month.

She is also raising her son, who she said was a sophomore when she first received her diagnosis.

“And when you tell kids that you have cancer, especially with my son. He was like, ‘Mom, you’re not gonna die, are you? So you know, that was a very defining moment for me because, you know, I didn’t want him to see me crying,’” Browning said.

One person who helped to turn the tears around is Tarina Akbari.

Akbari has been styling hair for over two decades and has been giving free wigs to cancer survivors for the last 10 years.

“When I knew that I can change somebody’s life through their hair, it actually changed me. So I love giving back. It makes me feel really good,” she said.

The wigs were either purchased or donated from local businesses, making it a community effort.

“Words cannot explain how it makes me feel. That’s why I do what I do and …I’m getting chills on my body right now because I love making women feel beautiful,” Akbari said.

Akbari is doing something else for women. She created a hair serum that is all-natural. It’s called Crowns of Glory. It helps women regrow their hair after chemotherapy treatment.

On her wrist, Browning wears her “Marlaina Strong” bracelet.

“Whatever you going through in life, not even just breast cancer, you have to be strong,” Browning said. “And it’s always a reminder that with this bracelet, with this circle that I have, a circle of people that love me and want me to be strong.”

To learn more about how you can help Akbari’s mission to provide free wigs to cancer survivors, visit Tarina’s Hair Salon’s Instagram page or website.

