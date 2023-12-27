Everyday Kentucky
I-64 West from 9th to 22nd Street area closed for KYTC inspection after early morning fire

No one was hurt from the fire Wednesday morning.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 64 West near downtown Louisville is now closed from 9th to 22nd Street. This is so Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers can inspect the roadway due to an early Wednesday morning fire.

Louisville Fire Department companies were out in the area of North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway for reported smoke. They saw a fire at a vacant one-story building and called in additional firefighters at about 4:50 a.m.

It took 45 firefighters to get the fire under control in about an hour.

No one was hurt from the fire, but the building has extensive damage and a billboard was also took some damage. It’s not known if the expressway was damaged at all.

LFD arson investigators are working to figure out what caused this fire to start.

Louisville Metro police officers are in the area to help with traffic control.

