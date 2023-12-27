Everyday Kentucky
I-64 West to be closed for several hours after massive building fire in Louisville

Fire on I-64 West at MM 3.4 East of 22nd Street in Jefferson County.
Fire on I-64 West at MM 3.4 East of 22nd Street in Jefferson County.(TRIMARC)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route on their Wednesday commute after a building fire in Louisville shut down I-64 West.

KYTC bridge inspectors are assessing the I-64 West bridge near mile marker 3.4 after a vacant building caught fire. This portion of I-64 West is anticipated to be closed for several hours, officials said.

Louisville fire crews responded to the fire around 4:50 a.m. and advised to shut down 64 due to the flames extending to the expressway.

It took around 45 firefighters one hour to extinguish the fire. Louisville fire Captain Donovan Sims said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Sims said the same building caught fire last year around Derby time.

Watch the full statement below

FULL STATEMENT: Louisville Fire updates on massive building fire that shut down I-64 West

