I-64 West to be closed for several hours after massive building fire in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route on their Wednesday commute after a building fire in Louisville shut down I-64 West.

KYTC bridge inspectors are assessing the I-64 West bridge near mile marker 3.4 after a vacant building caught fire. This portion of I-64 West is anticipated to be closed for several hours, officials said.

KYTC bridge inspectors are on site and assessing the I-64 West bridge near mile marker 3.4, following a nearby building fire. This portion of I-64 West is anticipated to be closed for several hours and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. https://t.co/nAj6pXSZit — KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) December 27, 2023

Louisville fire crews responded to the fire around 4:50 a.m. and advised to shut down 64 due to the flames extending to the expressway.

It took around 45 firefighters one hour to extinguish the fire. Louisville fire Captain Donovan Sims said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Autoplay

Sims said the same building caught fire last year around Derby time.

Watch the full statement below

FULL STATEMENT: Louisville Fire updates on massive building fire that shut down I-64 West

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.