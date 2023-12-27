I-64 West reopens after massive building fire in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Services says all lanes of I-64 West have reopened after a nearby building fire broke out in downtown Louisville Wednesday morning.

Louisville fire crews responded to the fire around 4:50 a.m. and advised to shut down 64 due to the flames extending to the expressway.

It took around 45 firefighters one hour to extinguish the fire. Louisville fire Captain Donovan Sims said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Sims said the same building caught fire last year around Derby time.

