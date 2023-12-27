Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

“I know I don’t deserve it”: Man convicted in death of Scott Co. teen does not want parole

Roger McBeath, convicted in the death of a pregnant Scott County teen, told a parole board...
Roger McBeath, convicted in the death of a pregnant Scott County teen, told a parole board Wednesday he did not want parole.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in the death of a pregnant Scott County teenager says he does not want parole.

Roger McBeath admitted to complicity to commit murder in the death of Ashley Lyons. McBeath appeared Wednesday morning for a parole hearing.

Lyons, 18, was five months pregnant when she was found shot to death in her car in January 2004. A jury convicted McBeath of murder in 2004 and sentenced him to life in prison.

The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled prosecutors used illegally obtained evidence and overturned the verdict. McBeath later took a plea deal for a lesser charge. A judge sentenced him to 42 years in prison.

Wednesday marked McBeath’s first opportunity for parole. During the parole board hearing, McBeath said he shot Lyons out of anger. McBeath told the parole board he was not interested in parole.

“I’m not here to convince y’all to give me parole, I know I don’t deserve it,” said McBeath. “But I do want to use this time to say that I’m truly sorry for what I did. I want to tell Ashley’s family that I’m truly sorry for what I did and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it.”

McBeath said he didn’t wish to continue the hearing after declining his parole eligibility. He has 17 years remaining on his sentence.

The full board will meet Tuesday to consider McBeath’s request.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized, local veterans work to cover it up
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after...
Man dies after Madison Co. crash
FILE: Police lights
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Pattern Change

Latest News

Viewer-submitted video shows large flames and smoke billowing from a home in Lincoln County
Lincoln Co. home destroyed in overnight fire
Fire on I-64 West at MM 3.4 East of 22nd Street in Jefferson County.
I-64 West to be closed for several hours after massive building fire in Louisville
GreenHouse17 is a non-profit organization whose mission is to end intimate partner abuse for...
GreenHouse17 receives major donation
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast