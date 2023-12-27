Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A disturbance will bring colder air and some flakes will be flying through our skies.

The pattern will shift in a big way! Colder air will blast across Kentucky and snow chances will keep flying for several days in a row. This is a much different look to the forecast when compared to what we have seen lately.

A system will enter the region on Thursday and bring rain and some snow. It’s only a few flakes but it is something wintry. Winds will pick up ever so slightly and cause the wind chill reading to be down even colder.

Some more flakes will fly on Friday. There is a shot that we get just a little on the ground from this system. I don’t think that it is a tremendous amount but maybe something a little slushy could stick around.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

