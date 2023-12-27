Kentucky woman fires gun at husband and his girlfriend, police say

Georgetown, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown woman is facing several charges including attempted murder after firing a gun at her husband and his girlfriend.

Natasha Hacker is also charged with wanton endangerment and wanton endangerment of a police officer.

According to her arrest citation, Georgetown Police were called to Wishing Well Path in reference to a threatening complaint Friday night.

The woman told police her boyfriend’s wife was outside of their home, knocking on their door with a gun.

At some point, police say Hacker left the door and got into her husband’s car.

When her husband and his girlfriend went to confront her, police say she rolled down the window and shot at them.

At the same time, Hacker’s arrest citation says an officer fired his gun at Hacker.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Hacker is due in court Thursday morning at 10:00 am.

