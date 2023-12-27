Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington teen charged with vehicle thefts

Vehicle theft
Vehicle theft(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged a teen in connection with nearly a dozen incidents of vehicle theft or criminal mischief.

Lexington police say the 16-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged following an out-of-county pursuit that ended in Fayette County.

The teenager is also charged with 11 separate incidents of vehicle theft or criminal mischief throughout Lexington.

Lexington police say detectives from the Auto Crimes Unit have been investigating stolen vehicles, theft from vehicles and criminal mischief over the past few months. Detectives say the Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate readers helped identify a suspect.

The teen faces multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking, first degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property. The teen is also faces charges connected to the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized, local veterans work to cover it up
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after...
Man dies after Madison Co. crash
FILE: Police lights
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington
Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern

Latest News

Traffic accident background (MGN)
Man killed in Scott County crash on Christmas Eve
Viewer-submitted video shows large flames and smoke billowing from a home in Lincoln County
Lincoln Co. home destroyed in overnight fire
Roger McBeath, convicted in the death of a pregnant Scott County teen, told a parole board...
“I know I don’t deserve it”: Man convicted in death of Scott Co. teen does not want parole
Fire on I-64 West at MM 3.4 East of 22nd Street in Jefferson County.
I-64 West reopens after massive building fire in downtown Louisville