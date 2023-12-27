Lexington teen charged with vehicle thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged a teen in connection with nearly a dozen incidents of vehicle theft or criminal mischief.

Lexington police say the 16-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged following an out-of-county pursuit that ended in Fayette County.

The teenager is also charged with 11 separate incidents of vehicle theft or criminal mischief throughout Lexington.

Lexington police say detectives from the Auto Crimes Unit have been investigating stolen vehicles, theft from vehicles and criminal mischief over the past few months. Detectives say the Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate readers helped identify a suspect.

The teen faces multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking, first degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property. The teen is also faces charges connected to the pursuit.

